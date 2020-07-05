All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

2404 W pecan grove Court

2404 Pecan Grove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Pecan Grove Ct, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths House with Full 2 Car Garage in an Established Family Neighborhood. Available for Rent July 1st. Brand New Stove and Dishwasher.
Maximum of one Pet Allowed with additional $50 per Monthly Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 W pecan grove Court have any available units?
2404 W pecan grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 W pecan grove Court have?
Some of 2404 W pecan grove Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 W pecan grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2404 W pecan grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 W pecan grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 W pecan grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 2404 W pecan grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 2404 W pecan grove Court offers parking.
Does 2404 W pecan grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 W pecan grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 W pecan grove Court have a pool?
No, 2404 W pecan grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2404 W pecan grove Court have accessible units?
No, 2404 W pecan grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 W pecan grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 W pecan grove Court has units with dishwashers.

