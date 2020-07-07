All apartments in Irving
2308 Revere Drive
2308 Revere Drive

2308 Revere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Revere Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Revere Place NHA

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in South Irving has updated interior paint, hardwood floors and tile throughout. Very nice big backyard with plenty of room to entertain.
Very convenient to highways, shopping and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Revere Drive have any available units?
2308 Revere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2308 Revere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Revere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Revere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Revere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2308 Revere Drive offer parking?
No, 2308 Revere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Revere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Revere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Revere Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Revere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Revere Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Revere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Revere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Revere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Revere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Revere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

