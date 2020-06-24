Rent Calculator
223 Brownwood Court
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:14 AM
1 of 10
223 Brownwood Court
223 Brownwood Court
·
No Longer Available
223 Brownwood Court, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have any available units?
223 Brownwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 223 Brownwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
223 Brownwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Brownwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 223 Brownwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 223 Brownwood Court offer parking?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have a pool?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have accessible units?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Brownwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
