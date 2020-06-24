All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:14 AM

223 Brownwood Court

223 Brownwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

223 Brownwood Court, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Brownwood Court have any available units?
223 Brownwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 223 Brownwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
223 Brownwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Brownwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 223 Brownwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 223 Brownwood Court offer parking?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have a pool?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have accessible units?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Brownwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Brownwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Brownwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

