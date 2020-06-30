All apartments in Irving
222 Brownwood Court
222 Brownwood Court

222 Brownwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

222 Brownwood Ct, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 and a half bath, with washer and dryer connections. Refrigerator included. Bedrooms upstairs. Yard maintained by owner. 1 Pet up to 25 lbs permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Brownwood Court have any available units?
222 Brownwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Brownwood Court have?
Some of 222 Brownwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Brownwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
222 Brownwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Brownwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Brownwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 222 Brownwood Court offer parking?
No, 222 Brownwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 222 Brownwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Brownwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Brownwood Court have a pool?
No, 222 Brownwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 222 Brownwood Court have accessible units?
No, 222 Brownwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Brownwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Brownwood Court has units with dishwashers.

