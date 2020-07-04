All apartments in Irving
2213 Ruby Rd
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:16 AM

2213 Ruby Rd

2213 Ruby Road · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Ruby Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Real estate agent - Property Id: 178707

Great quiet neighborhood very good backyard available December 6th. Owner would like a 18 month lease
Currently tenant occupied.
Open House Saturday the 23rd at 11am -12noon come by to see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178707p
Property Id 178707

(RLNE5333552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Ruby Rd have any available units?
2213 Ruby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Ruby Rd have?
Some of 2213 Ruby Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Ruby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Ruby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Ruby Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Ruby Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Ruby Rd offer parking?
No, 2213 Ruby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Ruby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Ruby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Ruby Rd have a pool?
No, 2213 Ruby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Ruby Rd have accessible units?
No, 2213 Ruby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Ruby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Ruby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

