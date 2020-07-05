Charming 4 bedroom older ranch in good condition. New carpet, tile and paint. Some updates. Oversized closet located in hallway could service many uses. Tenant must supply refrigerator. House is in final stages of make ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 Granada Drive have any available units?
2207 Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Granada Drive have?
Some of 2207 Granada Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.