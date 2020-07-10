Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2202 Anderson Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:27 AM
1 of 9
2202 Anderson Street
2202 Anderson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2202 Anderson Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3/1 - Available Now.
Super cute house in great location. Recently updated with beautiful Refinished hardwood floors and new paint throughout. Please call for more details.
Elaine Besemer
727-510-5059
Everyone Wins Management LLC
(RLNE5748680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Anderson Street have any available units?
2202 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2202 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Anderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Anderson Street offer parking?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Anderson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Anderson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
