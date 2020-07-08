Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 220 Guadalupe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
220 Guadalupe Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 Guadalupe Drive
220 Guadalupe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
220 Guadalupe Drive, Irving, TX 75039
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have any available units?
220 Guadalupe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 220 Guadalupe Drive have?
Some of 220 Guadalupe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 Guadalupe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Guadalupe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Guadalupe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Guadalupe Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Guadalupe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas