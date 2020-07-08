All apartments in Irving
220 Guadalupe Drive
220 Guadalupe Drive

220 Guadalupe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Guadalupe Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have any available units?
220 Guadalupe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Guadalupe Drive have?
Some of 220 Guadalupe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Guadalupe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Guadalupe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Guadalupe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Guadalupe Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Guadalupe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Guadalupe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Guadalupe Drive has units with dishwashers.

