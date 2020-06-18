All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 214 Townsell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
214 Townsell Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

214 Townsell Court

214 Townsell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 Townsell Court, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Townsell Court have any available units?
214 Townsell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 214 Townsell Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Townsell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Townsell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Townsell Court is pet friendly.
Does 214 Townsell Court offer parking?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not offer parking.
Does 214 Townsell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Townsell Court have a pool?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not have a pool.
Does 214 Townsell Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Townsell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Townsell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Townsell Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas