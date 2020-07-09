Rent Calculator
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:56 AM
2135 Estrada Parkway
2135 Estrada Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
2135 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
608 sq ft; upgraded unit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have any available units?
2135 Estrada Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2135 Estrada Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Estrada Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Estrada Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway offer parking?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have a pool?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Estrada Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Estrada Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
