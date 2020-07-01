All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
2132 Sandy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2132 Sandy Lane

2132 Sandy Lane · No Longer Available
Irving
Location

2132 Sandy Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home with great floor plan. Large master bedroom with his-her closets, spacious family room, extra large utility room, sprinkler system, gutters, landscaping. Spacious, private backyard with large, partly-covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Sandy Lane have any available units?
2132 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Sandy Lane have?
Some of 2132 Sandy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Sandy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2132 Sandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Sandy Lane offers parking.
Does 2132 Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 2132 Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2132 Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Sandy Lane has units with dishwashers.

