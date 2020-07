Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2.5 bath one story home with gated driveway FOR LEASE only. Landlord maintains front yard and front landscaping. Tenant to maintain backyard only. Home features some new paint and flooring, double ovens, built in microwave, updated master bathroom, formal dining, breakfast area, 2 living areas, and an oversize rear entry garage. Large backyard with 8 foot privacy fence. Refrigerator and washer-dryer included. Hurry!