210 Rolston

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $200 off first month's rent if lease signed by 5/15/2020!



Beautiful, fully-remodeled town home available and move-in ready! Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tons of upgrades! Features include granite counter tops, wood vinyl-plank flooring, new paint & fixtures! Enjoy a nice-sized, fenced backyard - great for entertaining! Plenty of shopping and dining nearby - come see today!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Amenities: Fireplace