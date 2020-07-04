All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 210 Rolston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
210 Rolston
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:01 AM

210 Rolston

210 Rolston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Rolston Road, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $200 off first month's rent if lease signed by 5/15/2020!

Beautiful, fully-remodeled town home available and move-in ready! Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tons of upgrades! Features include granite counter tops, wood vinyl-plank flooring, new paint & fixtures! Enjoy a nice-sized, fenced backyard - great for entertaining! Plenty of shopping and dining nearby - come see today!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Rolston have any available units?
210 Rolston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Rolston have?
Some of 210 Rolston's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Rolston currently offering any rent specials?
210 Rolston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Rolston pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Rolston is pet friendly.
Does 210 Rolston offer parking?
No, 210 Rolston does not offer parking.
Does 210 Rolston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Rolston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Rolston have a pool?
No, 210 Rolston does not have a pool.
Does 210 Rolston have accessible units?
No, 210 Rolston does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Rolston have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Rolston does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas