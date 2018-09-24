Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
201 Meredith
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Meredith
201 Meredith Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
201 Meredith Ct, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 5 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom home on corner lot with rear entry drive, fenced private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Meredith have any available units?
201 Meredith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 201 Meredith have?
Some of 201 Meredith's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Meredith currently offering any rent specials?
201 Meredith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Meredith pet-friendly?
No, 201 Meredith is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 201 Meredith offer parking?
Yes, 201 Meredith offers parking.
Does 201 Meredith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Meredith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Meredith have a pool?
No, 201 Meredith does not have a pool.
Does 201 Meredith have accessible units?
No, 201 Meredith does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Meredith have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Meredith has units with dishwashers.
