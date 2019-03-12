Perfect location! Desirable Emerald Valley 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with study. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Floors are wood, tile and carpet. Wonderful location and neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
What amenities does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1959 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.