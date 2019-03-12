All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1959 Loma Linda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1959 Loma Linda Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1959 Loma Linda Drive

1959 Loma Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1959 Loma Linda Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location! Desirable Emerald Valley 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with study. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Floors are wood, tile and carpet. Wonderful location and neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
1959 Loma Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1959 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Loma Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1959 Loma Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Loma Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1959 Loma Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1959 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1959 Loma Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas