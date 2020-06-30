All apartments in Irving
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive

1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom two story town home built in 2010. Large Living down and 2 upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs. Close to good schools and all the Valley Ranch shopping facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have any available units?
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

