Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom two story town home built in 2010. Large Living down and 2 upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs. Close to good schools and all the Valley Ranch shopping facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have any available units?
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1947 Longmeadow Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas