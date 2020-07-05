Rent Calculator
1930 Loma Alta Drive
1930 Loma Alta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1930 Loma Alta Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. 2,065 square feet! 2-story. Built in 2010.Must rent ASAP. Price Reduced. $2,150 Rent per month. $2000 Deposit.$50 rental application.. Easy application!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have any available units?
1930 Loma Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1930 Loma Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Loma Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Loma Alta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Loma Alta Drive offers parking.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Loma Alta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Loma Alta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
