1924 Rayburn Court
1924 Rayburn Court

1924 Rayburn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Rayburn Ct, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW!! Meritage home across the street from University of Dallas in Las Colinas available for executive lease. Incredibly functional floor plan with hard wood floors, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with wood privacy fence, covered patio, and slight views of downtown...perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous finish out with all the bells and whistles. Complete energy package with spray foam insulation keeps your utility bills low. Front and back yard lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent also! Perfect place to call home. Come visit today! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Rayburn Court have any available units?
1924 Rayburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Rayburn Court have?
Some of 1924 Rayburn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Rayburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Rayburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Rayburn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Rayburn Court is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Rayburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Rayburn Court offers parking.
Does 1924 Rayburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Rayburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Rayburn Court have a pool?
No, 1924 Rayburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Rayburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1924 Rayburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Rayburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Rayburn Court has units with dishwashers.

