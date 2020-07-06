All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1912 Rindie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1912 Rindie Street
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:14 AM

1912 Rindie Street

1912 Rindie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1912 Rindie Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Rindie Street have any available units?
1912 Rindie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1912 Rindie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Rindie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Rindie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Rindie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Rindie Street offer parking?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Rindie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Rindie Street have a pool?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Rindie Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Rindie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Rindie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Rindie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas