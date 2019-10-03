All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1900 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX 75061.
1900 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX 75061
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1900 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX 75061

1900 Estrada Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Estrada Parkway, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Irving 2/2 $1095 W/Pool, Club house - Property Id: 42217

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Irving unit w/Pool, Club house, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42217
Property Id 42217

(RLNE5718442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

