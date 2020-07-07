Rent Calculator
1827 Leann Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1827 Leann Lane
1827 Leann Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1827 Leann Ln, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 Leann Lane have any available units?
1827 Leann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1827 Leann Lane have?
Some of 1827 Leann Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1827 Leann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Leann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Leann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Leann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1827 Leann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Leann Lane offers parking.
Does 1827 Leann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Leann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Leann Lane have a pool?
No, 1827 Leann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Leann Lane have accessible units?
No, 1827 Leann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Leann Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Leann Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
