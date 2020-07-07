All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:04 PM

1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817

1817 Pueblo Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1817 Pueblo Pl, Irving, TX 75061
Del Paseo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Location....Location....Location...section 8 -

(RLNE3875846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have any available units?
1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 offer parking?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have a pool?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have accessible units?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Pueblo Pl. #C-1817 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas