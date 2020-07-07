All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1808 Piedmont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1808 Piedmont St
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:17 AM

1808 Piedmont St

1808 Piedmont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 Piedmont Street, Irving, TX 75061
Garden Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -

(RLNE4146818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Piedmont St have any available units?
1808 Piedmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1808 Piedmont St currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Piedmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Piedmont St pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Piedmont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1808 Piedmont St offer parking?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Piedmont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Piedmont St have a pool?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Piedmont St have accessible units?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Piedmont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Piedmont St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Piedmont St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Park Apartments
2700 Rock Island Rd
Irving, TX 75060
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas