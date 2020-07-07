1718 Glen Alta Dr, Irving, TX 75061 Hospital District
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, cozy and quaint 2 story Ranch style home in Irving. Chefs delight kitchen. Oversized rooms, massive brick fire place with floor to ceiling brick, LOTS of closets. Come home to this cheery, light, bright and airy home today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have any available units?
1718 Glen Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have?
Some of 1718 Glen Alta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Glen Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Glen Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.