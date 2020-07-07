All apartments in Irving
1718 Glen Alta Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

1718 Glen Alta Drive

1718 Glen Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Glen Alta Dr, Irving, TX 75061
Hospital District

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, cozy and quaint 2 story Ranch style home in Irving. Chefs delight kitchen. Oversized rooms, massive brick fire place with floor to ceiling brick, LOTS of closets. Come home to this cheery, light, bright and airy home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have any available units?
1718 Glen Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have?
Some of 1718 Glen Alta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Glen Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Glen Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Glen Alta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Glen Alta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Glen Alta Drive offers parking.
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Glen Alta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 1718 Glen Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 Glen Alta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Glen Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Glen Alta Drive has units with dishwashers.

