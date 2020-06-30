All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 17111 Andrew Nook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
17111 Andrew Nook Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:57 PM

17111 Andrew Nook Lane

17111 Andre Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17111 Andre Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
17111 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have?
Some of 17111 Andrew Nook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17111 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17111 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17111 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17111 Andrew Nook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas