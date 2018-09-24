All apartments in Irving
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:17 AM

1703 Windsong Lane

1703 Windsong Lane
Location

1703 Windsong Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Great home in the Windsong subdivision with updates! Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, features include wood-like flooring, fireplace, nice-sized kitchen, refrigerator, updated tile work in bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms and ceiling fans! You'll enjoy the fenced-in backyard - great for relaxation! Located in the Irving ISD and near Loop 12 - easy access to DFW! Come and see this property today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Windsong Lane have any available units?
1703 Windsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Windsong Lane have?
Some of 1703 Windsong Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Windsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Windsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Windsong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1703 Windsong Lane offer parking?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Windsong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Windsong Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Windsong Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Windsong Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Windsong Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

