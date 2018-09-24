1703 Windsong Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great home in the Windsong subdivision with updates! Boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, features include wood-like flooring, fireplace, nice-sized kitchen, refrigerator, updated tile work in bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms and ceiling fans! You'll enjoy the fenced-in backyard - great for relaxation! Located in the Irving ISD and near Loop 12 - easy access to DFW! Come and see this property today!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.