1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146

Chivas West Apartments are located near shopping and restaurants. It is ALL BILLS PAID. Which means the electricity, water, gas, and trash is included with the rent. It has off street parking. It is within one block of Keyes Elementary School. It has easy access to 183 and Loop 12. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It consists of 3 bedroom with 2 (1.5) bath (Jack and Jill), 2 bedroom 1.5 bath (Jack and Jill), 1 bedroom loft 1.5 bath. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.