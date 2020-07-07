All apartments in Irving
1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146

1701 North Britain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Chivas West Apartments are located near shopping and restaurants. It is ALL BILLS PAID. Which means the electricity, water, gas, and trash is included with the rent. It has off street parking. It is within one block of Keyes Elementary School. It has easy access to 183 and Loop 12. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It consists of 3 bedroom with 2 (1.5) bath (Jack and Jill), 2 bedroom 1.5 bath (Jack and Jill), 1 bedroom loft 1.5 bath. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have any available units?
1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 offers parking.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have a pool?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have accessible units?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 N. Britain Road Unit 146 does not have units with air conditioning.

