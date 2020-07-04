All apartments in Irving
1700 Windsong Lane

1700 Windsong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Windsong Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in great neighborhood. Fenced back yard. Spacious living room with fireplace. Refrigerator included. Laundry room. Near Loop 12 and E. Irving Blvd convenient to work and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Windsong Lane have any available units?
1700 Windsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Windsong Lane have?
Some of 1700 Windsong Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Windsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Windsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Windsong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Windsong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1700 Windsong Lane offer parking?
No, 1700 Windsong Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Windsong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Windsong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Windsong Lane have a pool?
No, 1700 Windsong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Windsong Lane have accessible units?
No, 1700 Windsong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Windsong Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Windsong Lane has units with dishwashers.

