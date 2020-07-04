nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in great neighborhood. Fenced back yard. Spacious living room with fireplace. Refrigerator included. Laundry room. Near Loop 12 and E. Irving Blvd convenient to work and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Windsong Lane have any available units?
1700 Windsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
What amenities does 1700 Windsong Lane have?
Some of 1700 Windsong Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Windsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Windsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.