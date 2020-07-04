Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1628 Windsong Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1628 Windsong Lane
1628 Windsong Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1628 Windsong Lane, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex for lease. Refrigerator and Stove included. Washer and Dryer connections inside unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1628 Windsong Lane have any available units?
1628 Windsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1628 Windsong Lane have?
Some of 1628 Windsong Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1628 Windsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Windsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Windsong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Windsong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1628 Windsong Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Windsong Lane offers parking.
Does 1628 Windsong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Windsong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Windsong Lane have a pool?
No, 1628 Windsong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Windsong Lane have accessible units?
No, 1628 Windsong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Windsong Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Windsong Lane has units with dishwashers.
