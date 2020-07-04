Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1624 Summer Place Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1624 Summer Place Circle
1624 Summer Place Circle
·
No Longer Available
1624 Summer Place Circle, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally redone with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, new fixtures and appliances. No smoking
Pet friendly. Great north Irving location. Available Nov 1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle have any available units?
1624 Summer Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1624 Summer Place Circle have?
Some of 1624 Summer Place Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1624 Summer Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Summer Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Summer Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Summer Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Summer Place Circle offers parking.
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Summer Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle have a pool?
No, 1624 Summer Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 1624 Summer Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Summer Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Summer Place Circle has units with dishwashers.
