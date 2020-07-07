Rent Calculator
1621 Bryant Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 Bryant Street
1621 Bryant Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1621 Bryant Street, Irving, TX 75061
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1621 Bryant Street Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Split - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply
(RLNE5226441)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Bryant Street have any available units?
1621 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1621 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 1621 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1621 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1621 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
