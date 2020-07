Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in Cottonwood valley's gated community! Open concept kitchen with granite countertops, marbled backsplash, gas cooktop, island, and breakfast bar that has a view of the spacious family room with a gas fireplace! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Feel more secure with gated access and security guards present. This great location gives you easy access to the DFW airport, Downtown Dallas, and the Las Colinas business district!