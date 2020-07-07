All apartments in Irving
Location

1530 Bryant Street, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage - 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Very clean, updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply

(RLNE5065313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Bryant Street have any available units?
1530 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1530 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 1530 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

