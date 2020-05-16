Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1514 Regina Court S
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1514 Regina Court S
1514 Regina Court South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1514 Regina Court South, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room. Fenced Back yard and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 Regina Court S have any available units?
1514 Regina Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1514 Regina Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Regina Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Regina Court S pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Regina Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1514 Regina Court S offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Regina Court S offers parking.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have a pool?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have accessible units?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
