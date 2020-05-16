All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

1514 Regina Court S

1514 Regina Court South · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Regina Court South, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room. Fenced Back yard and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Regina Court S have any available units?
1514 Regina Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1514 Regina Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Regina Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Regina Court S pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Regina Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1514 Regina Court S offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Regina Court S offers parking.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have a pool?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have accessible units?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Regina Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Regina Court S does not have units with air conditioning.

