1509 OConnor

1509 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1509 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75061
Hospital District

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath home freshly painted and ready for immediate move-in. No pets allowed on the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 OConnor have any available units?
1509 OConnor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1509 OConnor currently offering any rent specials?
1509 OConnor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 OConnor pet-friendly?
No, 1509 OConnor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1509 OConnor offer parking?
Yes, 1509 OConnor offers parking.
Does 1509 OConnor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 OConnor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 OConnor have a pool?
No, 1509 OConnor does not have a pool.
Does 1509 OConnor have accessible units?
No, 1509 OConnor does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 OConnor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 OConnor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 OConnor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 OConnor does not have units with air conditioning.

