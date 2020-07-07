Rent Calculator
1506 Dale Place
1506 Dale Place
1506 Dale Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1506 Dale Place, Irving, TX 75061
Grauwyler Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Shop in the Back - 4 bedroom 2 bath rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Newly Updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply
Shop in the back
(RLNE5273499)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 Dale Place have any available units?
1506 Dale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1506 Dale Place currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Dale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Dale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Dale Place is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Dale Place offer parking?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Dale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Dale Place have a pool?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Dale Place have accessible units?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Dale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Dale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Dale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
