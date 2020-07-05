All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1457 Fox Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1457 Fox Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1457 Fox Run Drive

1457 Fox Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1457 Fox Run Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with balcony and patio. The first level features a 2-car attached garage, as well as huge bedroom or living area w built-ins, plus full bath. On the 2nd floor, enjoy the spacious great room w wood floors & sealed gas FP. The kitchen has granite counters, custom tile, ceramic cooktop, microwave, trash compactor, wine refrig, pendant lights & maple cabinetry. There is also a dining room, brkfst room, powder bath, & storage room. As you climb the staircase to the third level, note the wrought iron stair spindles. On the upper level, you will find 2 master suites plus laundry room. Both suites feature walk-in closets & updated granite baths. Community pool is just a few steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
1457 Fox Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Fox Run Drive have?
Some of 1457 Fox Run Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Fox Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Fox Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1457 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Fox Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1457 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Fox Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1457 Fox Run Drive has a pool.
Does 1457 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1457 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Fox Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas