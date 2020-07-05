1457 Fox Run Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with balcony and patio. The first level features a 2-car attached garage, as well as huge bedroom or living area w built-ins, plus full bath. On the 2nd floor, enjoy the spacious great room w wood floors & sealed gas FP. The kitchen has granite counters, custom tile, ceramic cooktop, microwave, trash compactor, wine refrig, pendant lights & maple cabinetry. There is also a dining room, brkfst room, powder bath, & storage room. As you climb the staircase to the third level, note the wrought iron stair spindles. On the upper level, you will find 2 master suites plus laundry room. Both suites feature walk-in closets & updated granite baths. Community pool is just a few steps away.