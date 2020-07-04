All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:03 PM

1437 Fox Run Drive

1437 Fox Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Fox Run Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ACROSS FROM POOL in HUNTERS RIDGE; Immaculate townhome in the heart of Las Colinas! Master plus 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Flexible first level room can serve as 4th bedroom or study. Gourmet kitchen with granite c-tops and island to breakfast area, Gas, & all appliances. Large living w fireplace & formal dining open to kitchen. Private patio, second floor balcony & 2 car garage. Pool on site. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Use TREC Application; $50 Application Fee for each Adult 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Fox Run Drive have any available units?
1437 Fox Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Fox Run Drive have?
Some of 1437 Fox Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Fox Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Fox Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Fox Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Fox Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1437 Fox Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Fox Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1437 Fox Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Fox Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Fox Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1437 Fox Run Drive has a pool.
Does 1437 Fox Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1437 Fox Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Fox Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Fox Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

