1437 Fox Run Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

ACROSS FROM POOL in HUNTERS RIDGE; Immaculate townhome in the heart of Las Colinas! Master plus 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Flexible first level room can serve as 4th bedroom or study. Gourmet kitchen with granite c-tops and island to breakfast area, Gas, & all appliances. Large living w fireplace & formal dining open to kitchen. Private patio, second floor balcony & 2 car garage. Pool on site. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Use TREC Application; $50 Application Fee for each Adult 18+.