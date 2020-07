Amenities

Lovely home, conveniently located with easy access to 635 & George Bush Turnpike. Coppell schools within walking distance. Home has been beautifully maintained with many upgrades. Kitchen with island and refrigerator included, open to living area with wood-burning fireplace. Oversized master on first floor. Formal living and dining rooms, large game room, and spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets make this floorplan perfect for for family living or entertaining.