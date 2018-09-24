Rent Calculator
Location
1427 Mosley Drive, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice neighborhood and a lot of space in this beautiful house with outside columns and a porch to wait for summer. Verify measurements and schools, please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Mosley Drive have any available units?
1427 Mosley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1427 Mosley Drive have?
Some of 1427 Mosley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1427 Mosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Mosley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Mosley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Mosley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1427 Mosley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Mosley Drive offers parking.
Does 1427 Mosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Mosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Mosley Drive have a pool?
No, 1427 Mosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Mosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1427 Mosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Mosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Mosley Drive has units with dishwashers.
