All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1414 Scott Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1414 Scott Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 Scott Court

1414 Scott Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1414 Scott Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,528 sf home is located in Irving, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Scott Court have any available units?
1414 Scott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Scott Court have?
Some of 1414 Scott Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Scott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Scott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Scott Court is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Scott Court offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Scott Court offers parking.
Does 1414 Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Scott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Scott Court have a pool?
No, 1414 Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 1414 Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Scott Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas