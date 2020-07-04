Rent Calculator
All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
1411 W Shady Grove Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1411 W Shady Grove Rd
1411 West Shady Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1411 West Shady Grove Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sunrise Suites - Property Id: 228451
Move In Special
$599 first month Rent
NO DEPOSIT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228451
Property Id 228451
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5583999)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have any available units?
1411 W Shady Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have?
Some of 1411 W Shady Grove Rd's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1411 W Shady Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W Shady Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W Shady Grove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W Shady Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W Shady Grove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
