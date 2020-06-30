All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1408 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1408 6th St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

1408 6th St

1408 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1408 West 6th Street, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
This sublease is for the 2014-2015 school year. Starting on August 16th 2014 and ending July 31 2015.

This apartment is within walking distance from Blinn college. It is literally heaven on earth for people who like to sleep in late. It takes about 5 minutes to get to the Blinn campus and you dont have to deal with the hassle of finding a parking place. It also makes coming home between classes easy as pie.
The apartments are pet friendly and you always see people out and about walking their dogs. The club house, where a majority of the people living here go to hang out, are being renovated. There are computers with internet and printing free of charge in the club house. The club house is a nice place to go study without having to venture far from your home. The gym is also being renovated to be bigger, with more equipment, for you work-out junkies.
The apartment also has a basket ball court, and a sand volley ball area next to the pool. The pool is cleaned regularly and you can often find people lounging around with music playing.
Other apartment complex amenities include:
Adjacent to Blinn College
Clubhouse
Business Center
Fitness Center
Sparkling Pool
Resurfaced Basketball Court
Sand Volleyball Court
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Courtesy Patrol
Texas A&Ms Bus Route 12 Reveille
Picnic Tables and Grills
Wireless Internet Access at Pool and Clubhouse

The individual apartment amenities include:
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Cable TV w/ HBO
High Speed Internet Included
Individual Leases
Walk-In Closets (in select units)
Ceiling Fans
Spacious Bathrooms
Pest Control
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Water, Sewer, and Trash Included

I will be paying 80% of your first months rent, and because I signed before the price increased, subleasing from me will be cheaper.

Contact me with any questions or inquiries !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 6th St have any available units?
1408 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 6th St have?
Some of 1408 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 1408 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1408 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 6th St offers parking.
Does 1408 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 1408 6th St has a pool.
Does 1408 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1408 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 6th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas