1408 6th St

Amenities
This sublease is for the 2014-2015 school year. Starting on August 16th 2014 and ending July 31 2015.
This apartment is within walking distance from Blinn college. It is literally heaven on earth for people who like to sleep in late. It takes about 5 minutes to get to the Blinn campus and you dont have to deal with the hassle of finding a parking place. It also makes coming home between classes easy as pie.
The apartments are pet friendly and you always see people out and about walking their dogs. The club house, where a majority of the people living here go to hang out, are being renovated. There are computers with internet and printing free of charge in the club house. The club house is a nice place to go study without having to venture far from your home. The gym is also being renovated to be bigger, with more equipment, for you work-out junkies.
The apartment also has a basket ball court, and a sand volley ball area next to the pool. The pool is cleaned regularly and you can often find people lounging around with music playing.
Other apartment complex amenities include:
Adjacent to Blinn College
Clubhouse
Business Center
Fitness Center
Sparkling Pool
Resurfaced Basketball Court
Sand Volleyball Court
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Courtesy Patrol
Texas A&Ms Bus Route 12 Reveille
Picnic Tables and Grills
Wireless Internet Access at Pool and Clubhouse
The individual apartment amenities include:
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Cable TV w/ HBO
High Speed Internet Included
Individual Leases
Walk-In Closets (in select units)
Ceiling Fans
Spacious Bathrooms
Pest Control
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Water, Sewer, and Trash Included
I will be paying 80% of your first months rent, and because I signed before the price increased, subleasing from me will be cheaper.
Contact me with any questions or inquiries !