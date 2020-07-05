Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1406 Addington Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 Addington Street
1406 Addington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1406 Addington Street, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage with Formal Living - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply
(RLNE5171390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Addington Street have any available units?
1406 Addington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1406 Addington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Addington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Addington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Addington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Addington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Addington Street offers parking.
Does 1406 Addington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Addington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Addington Street have a pool?
No, 1406 Addington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Addington Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Addington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Addington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Addington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Addington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Addington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
