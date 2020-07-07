1402 Darr Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Two story townhouse style, full washer & dryer connections, ceiling fan, fireplace, Water to be billed at a fixed $65 per month. Application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.