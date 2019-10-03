Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1401 Ruby Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
1401 Ruby Road
1401 Ruby Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1401 Ruby Road, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Move in Ready House
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Ruby Road have any available units?
1401 Ruby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1401 Ruby Road currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Ruby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Ruby Road pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Ruby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1401 Ruby Road offer parking?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Ruby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Ruby Road have a pool?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Ruby Road have accessible units?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Ruby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Ruby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Ruby Road does not have units with air conditioning.
