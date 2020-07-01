Rent Calculator
1400 Schukar Ct.
1400 Schukar Court
No Longer Available
Location
1400 Schukar Court, Irving, TX 75061
Bear Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in..... - Ready to Move in.....
(RLNE5180774)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have any available units?
1400 Schukar Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1400 Schukar Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Schukar Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Schukar Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. offer parking?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have a pool?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Schukar Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Schukar Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
