1400 Darr Street

Two story townhouse style, full washer & dryer connections, ceiling fan, fireplace, fenced yard, ceiling fans. Water to be billed at a fixed $65 per month. Application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
