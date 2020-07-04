All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1319 Trula Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1319 Trula Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

1319 Trula Lane

1319 Trula Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1319 Trula Lane, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three bedroom 2 bath home in South Irving. This beautiful home has a fully equipped large kitchen. Washer and dryer connections. Large fenced in backyard. Flooring is a mix of hardwood floor & tile with carpeted bedrooms. Nice size fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Trula Lane have any available units?
1319 Trula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Trula Lane have?
Some of 1319 Trula Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Trula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Trula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Trula Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Trula Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1319 Trula Lane offer parking?
No, 1319 Trula Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Trula Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Trula Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Trula Lane have a pool?
No, 1319 Trula Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Trula Lane have accessible units?
No, 1319 Trula Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Trula Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Trula Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas