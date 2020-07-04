Three bedroom 2 bath home in South Irving. This beautiful home has a fully equipped large kitchen. Washer and dryer connections. Large fenced in backyard. Flooring is a mix of hardwood floor & tile with carpeted bedrooms. Nice size fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 Trula Lane have any available units?
1319 Trula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Trula Lane have?
Some of 1319 Trula Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Trula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Trula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.