1317 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:46 AM

1317 Lakeshore Drive

1317 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Lakeshore Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake View single story Home in Irving,3 bed,2 bath,2 car garage and an office room(study) with lake view,laminated wood floor in living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1317 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1317 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

