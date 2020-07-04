Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:46 AM
1317 Lakeshore Drive
Location
1317 Lakeshore Drive, Irving, TX 75060
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake View single story Home in Irving,3 bed,2 bath,2 car garage and an office room(study) with lake view,laminated wood floor in living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1317 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 1317 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
